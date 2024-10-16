Chinese Premier Li Qiang Departs After Attending 23rd SCO Summit
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 10:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang left Pakistan on Wednesday after attending the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held on October 15-16 in Islamabad.
Premier Li Qiang was bid farewell at the Nur Khan Airbase by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, according to press release issued by Planning Ministry.
While seeing off the Chinese Premier, Ahsan Iqbal expressed his appreciation for the visit, saying, “We look forward to welcoming you back to Pakistan soon.” He further highlighted the importance of China-Pakistan relations, stating that “CPEC is a milestone in Pak-China friendship, just like the Great Wall of China.”
Premier Li Qiang expressed his gratitude towards Ahsan Iqbal for his contributions to the success of CPEC, acknowledging the minister’s services in advancing the project.
“I will return to Pakistan,” Premier Li affirmed, emphasizing the deep bond between the two nations. “Pakistan is China’s iron brother,” he stated.
The Chinese Premier also conveyed his appreciation for the hospitality extended by the people of Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit. “I thank the people of Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the remarkable hospitality,” Premier Li Qiang remarked before his departure.
This visit and participation in the SCO Summit further reinforced the strong strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, and both sides expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), especially in the context of Phase-II of the project.
