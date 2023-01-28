UrduPoint.com

Chinese President To Inaugurate Gwadar Airport Soon: Alauddin Marri, Former Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Chinese President to inaugurate Gwadar airport soon: Alauddin Marri, former caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan

Alauddin Marri, former caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan and prominent businessman on Saturday said that "Gwadar is the future business hub of the country and Chinese President Xi Jinping would inaugurate the Gwadar airport during his upcoming visit to Pakistan

He said this while exchanging views with Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his visit to�ICCI, said a press release issued by ICCI here.

Alauddin Marri said that the coastal areas of Balochistan, including Gwadar, Turbat and Makran had not been connected with the national grid as yet and added that 100 MW of electricity would soon be supplied to these areas from Iran.

He said that�Gwadar offered�huge�business opportunities�to�both local and foreign Investors�in many sectors. Sectors such as�service industries,�fisheries, petrochemical, tourism, trade logistics,�processing and manufacturing industries�like�assembling of oil storage, refining, transport equipment, ship breaking, food and building materials�processing, home appliances manufacturing,�electronics and�IT industry.

He said that it was a good time for potential investors to move to Gwadar and take advantage of its economic potential. He invited the�ICCI�delegation to visit Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed Alauddin Marri, and assured�the ICCI�would take a delegation to Balochistan to meet with the chief minister, Governor and Corps Commander Quetta and explore business opportunities in Gwadar.

He said that the pace of all development works in Gwadar including special economic zones and other required infrastructure should be expedited so that business and investment activities could be started.

He said that Balochistan is endowed with plenty of natural resources and the government should focus on providing all required facilities to the potential investors to enhance investment that would reduce poverty & unemployment and bring prosperity to the province.

More Stories From Business

