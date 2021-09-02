Chinese President to Make Televised Address to Eastern Economic Forum - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) hosted by the Russian city of Vladivostok in a televised format on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part on September 3 in a televised format from Beijing and deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Sixth Eastern Economic Forum," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

