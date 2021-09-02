UrduPoint.com

Chinese President To Make Televised Address To Eastern Economic Forum - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 08:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) hosted by the Russian city of Vladivostok in a televised format on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part on September 3 in a televised format from Beijing and deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Sixth Eastern Economic Forum," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum

