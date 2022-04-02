UrduPoint.com

Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing World Economy

April 02, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The configuration of the world economy has been shaped by the efforts of all countries of the world and it should not be weaponized or politicized, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a statement following an EU-China summit on Friday.

The statement was published on the official website of Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"The current global economic configuration is the result of longstanding efforts by all countries," Xi said.

He particularly stressed the importance of coordination in the world economy.

"Parties should cherish this outcome, and must not let the global economic system be disrupted at will, still less allow attempts to politicize or weaponize the world economy as a tool to serve one's own agenda, as such attempts will trigger serious crises in global finance, trade, energy, technology, food, industrial and supply chains," the Chinese president said.

Xi took part in the 23rd EU-China Summit on Friday with high-ranking EU officials to discuss trade, human rights and climate change, among other issues on the bilateral agenda. European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a press conference following the meeting, while the Chinese leader made no public comments.

More Stories From Business

