Chinese President Wants To Reduce Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic On National Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Chinese authorities should do everything that is possible to reduce the deadly coronavirus' impact on the country's economy and implement goals of social and economic development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"We need to strengthen the economy's regulation, to the extent feasible, reduce the epidemic's influence on the economy, make every effort to realize the goals of social and economic development for this year," Xi said in a statement, as quoted by the Chinese State Council.

According to the leader, it is also necessary to resume the implementation of those economic projects that had already been launched and proceed with the new ones.

"We need to strengthen confidence and see that the fundamentals of improving our economy in the long term will not change, the impact of the epidemic [on the economy] is short-term, you should not let problems intimidate you," Xi said.

The president also ordered that more attention be paid to ensuring the necessary conditions of life and work for the country's population amid the deadly virus outbreak.

"We should stabilize consumption, develop the field of online consumption. It is necessary to actively promote the resumption of the work of various institutions and production at factories, it is necessary to strengthen the support for large enterprises affected by the epidemic, primarily in terms of financing and staffing, to help them overcome difficulties," the president added.

He also noted that the companies should prevent the mass layoffs to ensure better living conditions amid the virus' spread.

According to the latest data, over 900 people in China have died after having contracted the virus, which has infected over 40,000 people worldwide since late December.

