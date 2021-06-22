UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Pressure Pushes Bitcoin Below $30,000

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:35 PM

Chinese pressure pushes bitcoin below $30,000

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 Tuesday for the first time in more than five months, hit by China's crackdown on the world's most popular cryptocurrency

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Bitcoin fell below $30,000 Tuesday for the first time in more than five months, hit by China's crackdown on the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

Just before 1400 GMT, bitcoin sold for around $28,890, a level last seen at the beginning of the year, with analysts citing Chinese efforts to curb trading and mining operations.

It later rebounded slightly to around $30,133 for a daily decline of 7.5 percent.

It has lost about 50 percent of its value since hitting an all-time high of $64,870 in mid April.

"Concerns mount over China's ongoing clampdown and fears that widespread acceptance of bitcoin and other digital currencies will be delayed because of concerns about their environmental impact," noted analyst Fawad Razaqzada at trading site ThinkMarkets.

Bitcoin faces a green backlash because so-called mining often uses electricity produced from fossil fuels, especially coal, he noted.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are mined by solving puzzles using powerful computers that consume enormous amounts of electricity.

China has now extended a crackdown on its massive cryptocurrency mining industry with a ban on mines in a key southwestern province.

The science journal Nature recently published a study showing that Chinese bitcoin mines represented a risk to the country's climate goals.

Chinese mines power nearly 80 percent of global trade in cryptocurrencies despite a domestic trading ban since 2017, but several provinces have recently ordered mines to close as Beijing considers the industry with a critical eye.

Authorities in the province of Sichuan ordered the closure of 26 mines last week, according to a notice widely circulated on Chinese social media and confirmed by a former bitcoin miner.

Sichuan, a mountainous region in southwest China, is home to many cryptocurrency mines, basically huge centres with racks upon racks of computer processors, owing to the large number of hydroelectric power plants there.

"Bitcoin needs to expedite transitioning mining out of China," remarked Edward Moya, an OANDA market analyst.

"The cryptocurrency mining community is rushing to get out of coal-fired power plants but losing clean energy sources is extra bitter," he added.

Razaqzada said that "with confidence shaken, it looks like crypto investors are in need of some fresh catalyst to encourage them to step back in -- perhaps something similar to Elon Musk's influence." Musk has essentially moved the market several times since February by tweeting that his automaker Tesla would, or would not, or would accept bitcoin as payment once the virtual Currency gains greener credentials.

Institutional investors have taken an interest as well, as has online payment site Paypal.

Bitcoin's origins date from the 2008 economic crisis, when a nine-page paper called "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" was published by someone called Satoshi Nakamoto, whose real identity is still a mystery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Electricity China Social Media Bitcoin Beijing SITE Elon Musk Cryptocurrency February April 2017 Market From Industry Tesla

Recent Stories

Mexico to Donate COVID-19 Vaccines to 5 Countries ..

30 seconds ago

IGP for stringent test to get driving license

31 seconds ago

SU announces B.Ed, M.Ed annual exams schedule

35 seconds ago

Today PSL 6 2nd Eliminator Match Islamabad United ..

16 minutes ago

China, Pakistan sharing human community of common ..

5 minutes ago

'Govt not wary of APC': Governor Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.