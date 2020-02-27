Chinese security firm wins awards at global cyber-security conference in San Francisco

Chinese leading security firm Qi An Xin Group has won awards for its product and services that are capable of providing its customers with security solutions including accurate detection of advanced threats during a global cyber security conference here

The QI-ANXIN SkyEye New Generation Threat Awareness System or SkyEye system won "Infosec Awards 2020 for Next Gen Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Detection and Response," while its security services were honored for "Infosec Awards 2020 for Most Innovative Managed Detection and Response (MDR)." The two awards for Qi An Xin Group were announced at the ongoing 29th annual RSA Conference (RSAC), which opened here on Monday.

The five-day event attended by over 700 exhibitors focuses on internet security, security technology, data protection, security products and strategies, and it is expected to draw more than 40,000 participants in the next few days.