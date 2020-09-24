UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Sedan Brand Hongqi Sales Up 108 Pct

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:19 PM

Chinese sedan brand Hongqi sales up 108 pct

China's leading automaker First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co., Ltd. saw a 108-percent year-on-year growth in the sales of its Hongqi brand cars in the first seven months, said a corporate source

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :China's leading automaker First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co., Ltd. saw a 108-percent year-on-year growth in the sales of its Hongqi brand cars in the first seven months, said a corporate source.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the company sold more than 87,500 Hongqi cars during the period, which was attributed to the company's expansion of sales channels both online and offline.

In July alone, it sold more than 17,500 Hongqi sedans, up 99 percent year on year.

The company fulfilled its sales target of 100,000 Hongqi cars in 2019, and has doubled the target for 2020. The company has planned to expand the brand family to 21 models, mostly electric or fuel-electric hybrids, in the next five years.

In Chinese Hongqi means "red flag." It is a luxury car marque launched in 1958. Hongqi car has been used as the vehicle for parades at national celebrations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Vehicle Car July 2019 2020 Family

Recent Stories

Four laborers injured in MUZAFFARGARH

2 minutes ago

Djokovic braces for Nadal, Roland Garros demons

2 minutes ago

Iran Is Ready for Prisoner Exchange With US - Zari ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Participates in Pakistan’s Celebrat ..

24 minutes ago

Infinix to partner with Sony for proved Camera len ..

27 minutes ago

Dean Jones dies of cardiac-arrest in Mumbai

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.