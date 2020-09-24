Chinese sedan brand Hongqi sales up 108 pct

China's leading automaker First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co., Ltd. saw a 108-percent year-on-year growth in the sales of its Hongqi brand cars in the first seven months, said a corporate source

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :China's leading automaker First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co., Ltd. saw a 108-percent year-on-year growth in the sales of its Hongqi brand cars in the first seven months, said a corporate source.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the company sold more than 87,500 Hongqi cars during the period, which was attributed to the company's expansion of sales channels both online and offline.

In July alone, it sold more than 17,500 Hongqi sedans, up 99 percent year on year.

The company fulfilled its sales target of 100,000 Hongqi cars in 2019, and has doubled the target for 2020. The company has planned to expand the brand family to 21 models, mostly electric or fuel-electric hybrids, in the next five years.

In Chinese Hongqi means "red flag." It is a luxury car marque launched in 1958. Hongqi car has been used as the vehicle for parades at national celebrations.