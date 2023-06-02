UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Friday

Published June 02, 2023

Chinese shares close higher Friday

BEIJING, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.79 percent to 3,230.07 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.5 percent higher at 10,998.07 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 940.6 billion Yuan (about 132.6 billion U.S.

Dollars), down from 986.6 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares in the sectors regarding e-commerce, houseware and real estate led the gains, while those related to brain-computer interfaces, memory chips and tourism suffered the biggest losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.22 percent to close at 2,233.27 points.

