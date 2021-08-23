Chinese shares close higher Monday

Chinese stocks closed higher Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.45 percent, at 3,477.13 points

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.45 percent, at 3,477.13 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.98 percent higher at 14,535.88 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

32 trillion Yuan (203.17 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1.25 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to machinery industry and plastic products led the gains, while those related to finance and steel suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 3.16 percent to close at 3,293.77 points Monday.