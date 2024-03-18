Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Higher Monday

Published March 18, 2024

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.99 percent to 3,084.93 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.46 percent higher at 9,752.83 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices totaled 1.14 trillion Yuan (about 160.4 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 944.

6 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Most stocks rose during Monday's trading, with more than 4,500 stocks reporting gains. Shares in sectors such as the low-altitude economy, AI PC and carbon fiber led the gains, while shares of the coal, precious metals and steel sectors led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.25 percent to close at 1,926.4 points.

