Chinese Shares Close Higher Monday
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.19 percent to 3,077.38 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.62 percent higher at 9,647.07 points.
The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 999.34 billion Yuan (about 140.88 billion U.S.
Dollars), expanding from 858.59 billion yuan the previous trading day.
Stocks related to non-ferrous metals and solid-state batteries led the gains, while stocks in the coal as well as road and rail transportation sectors saw broad declines.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.97 percent to close at 1,872.12 points on Monday.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Philippines' budget deficit rises to 2.93 bln USD in February7 seconds ago
-
Cambodia's famed Angkor records 47 pct rise in int'l tourists in Q19 seconds ago
-
Türkiye's manufacturing PMI at neutral 50 mark in March10 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week in green40 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 20245 hours ago
-
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.6613 hours ago
-
Petrol prices increased by Rs 6.66 per liter, diesel reduced Rs 3.3214 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs6,710 billion, revenues grew by 30% in 9 months18 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders speedy action against profiteers, hoarders20 hours ago