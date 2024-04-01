Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Higher Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.19 percent to 3,077.38 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.62 percent higher at 9,647.07 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 999.34 billion Yuan (about 140.88 billion U.S.

Dollars), expanding from 858.59 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Stocks related to non-ferrous metals and solid-state batteries led the gains, while stocks in the coal as well as road and rail transportation sectors saw broad declines.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.97 percent to close at 1,872.12 points on Monday.

