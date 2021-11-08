Chinese Shares Close Higher Monday 8th Nov, 2021
Mon 08th November 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.2 percent, at 3,498.63 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.32 percent higher at 14,508.86 points.