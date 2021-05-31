Chinese shares close higher on strong heavyweight performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday as strong heavyweight performance pulled up the market.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index went up 0.41 percent to end at 3,615.48 points, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.97 percent higher at 14,996.38 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1 trillion Yuan (about 157 billion U.S. Dollars).

Data on Monday showed the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 51 in May, remaining in the expansion zone, which indicates steady growth of the industry.

Shares related to COVID-19 testing and medical equipment led the gains, while those in the tourism and aviation sectors were among the biggest losers.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.38 percent to close at 3,309.07 points Monday.