Chinese Shares Close Higher On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:04 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.43 percent to 3,608.85 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.7 percent higher at 14,897.19 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 939.7 billion Yuan (about 146.

6 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 966.8 billion yuan in the previous trading day.

Shares related to integrated circuits and smart wearables led the gains, while those in the papermaking, banking and vaccine sectors were among the biggest losers.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.92 percent to close at 3,226.11 points.

