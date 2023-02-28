UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Chinese shares close higher on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.66 percent to 3,279.61 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.70 percent higher at 11,783.8 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 756.8 billion Yuan (about 108.86 billion U.S.

Dollars), slightly up from 753.6 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to textiles and electronic information led the market gains, while those related to coal, shipbuilding and chemical fertilizers were among the biggest losers.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.8 percent to close at 2,429.03 points Tuesday.

