Chinese shares close higher Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.54 percent, at 3,610.86 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.19 percent higher at 14,893.59 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at about 1 trillion Yuan (156.59 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 881 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares related to software led the gains, while those related to Baijiu led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.43 percent to close at 3,285.51 points.