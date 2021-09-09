Chinese Shares Close Higher Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:59 PM
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.49 percent, at 3,693.13 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.07 percent higher at 14,698.53 points.