Chinese shares close higher Thursday

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.49 percent, at 3,693.13 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.07 percent higher at 14,698.53 points.