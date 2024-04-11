Chinese shares close higher Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.23 percent to 3,034.25 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.03 percent higher at 9,300.77 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 812.

8 billion Yuan (about 114.5 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 830 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks in sectors such as hotel and tourism led the gains, while those related to medical equipment saw major losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.44 percent to close at 1,782.09 points Thursday.