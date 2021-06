(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.8 percent, at 3,557.41 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.38 percent higher at 14,696.29 points.