BEIJING, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) APP):Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.88 percent, at 3,625.13 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.82 percent higher at 14,688.98 points.