Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.39 percent, at 3,630.11 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.83 percent higher at 14,837.87 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1 trillion Yuan (157 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 974.8 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to the furniture sector led the gains, while those related to the coal sector led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.05 percent to close at 3,328.56 points Tuesday.