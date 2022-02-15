UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.5 percent, at 3,446.09 points

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.5 percent, at 3,446.09 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.69 percent higher at 13,345.63 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 827.

5 billion Yuan (about 130.1 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 862.5 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks in the semiconductor and health care sectors led the gains, while those related to tourism and hotel catering led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 3.09 percent to close at 2,816.44 points Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Hotel Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks From Billion

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

4 minutes ago
 Russian Opposition Figure Alexey Navalny's Wife Al ..

Russian Opposition Figure Alexey Navalny's Wife Allowed to Attend Court Hearing

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Northern Fleet Says Began Drills in Baren ..

Russia's Northern Fleet Says Began Drills in Barents Sea With Participation of 2 ..

4 minutes ago
 IPL auction no distraction from West Indies: India ..

IPL auction no distraction from West Indies: India's Sharma

4 minutes ago
 Kohat police foil arms smuggling bid

Kohat police foil arms smuggling bid

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Hopes Scholz-Putin Meeting Will Be Constru ..

Kremlin Hopes Scholz-Putin Meeting Will Be Constructive

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>