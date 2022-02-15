Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.5 percent, at 3,446.09 points

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.5 percent, at 3,446.09 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.69 percent higher at 13,345.63 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 827.

5 billion Yuan (about 130.1 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 862.5 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks in the semiconductor and health care sectors led the gains, while those related to tourism and hotel catering led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 3.09 percent to close at 2,816.44 points Tuesday.