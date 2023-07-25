Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 2.13 percent to 3,231.52 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.54 percent higher at 11,021.29 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 942.

6 billion Yuan (about 132 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 658.9 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Companies in the financial sector and liquor making industry led the gains, while those related to electricity and shipbuilding suffered the biggest losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.14 percent to close at 2,192.90 points Tuesday.