Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.53 percent to 2,770.98 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.38 percent higher at 8,596.28 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices totaled 704.24 billion Yuan (about 99.03 billion U.S.

Dollars), down from 794.07 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to cultural tourism, home appliances, liquor and textile suffered major losses, while stocks in the photovoltaic, securities, oil and gas sectors rallied.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.24 percent to close at 1,687.61 points Tuesday.

