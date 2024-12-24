Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday

Published December 24, 2024

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.26 percent to 3,393.53 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.27 percent higher at 10,671.43 points.

