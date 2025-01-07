Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.71 percent to 3,229.64 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.14 percent higher at 9,998.76 points.
The combined turnover covered by these two indices stood at 1.09 trillion Yuan (about 151.64 billion U.S. Dollars) -- up from 1.
06 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.
Shares in sectors related to man-made diamonds, agriculture and data centers were among the biggest gainers, while those related to the pharmaceutical industry and coal mining suffered major losses.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.7 percent to close at 2,028.36 points on Tuesday.
