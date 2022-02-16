Chinese shares close higher Wednesday 16th Feb, 2022

UrduPoint.com

Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.57 percent, at 3,465.83 points

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.57 percent, at 3,465.83 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.23 percent higher at 13,376.36 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 807.02 billion Yuan (127.16 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 827.5 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks in the rare earth and data security sectors led the gains, while those related to the production of pork, China's staple meat, led the losses.

The price of pork slumped 41.6 percent year on year in January, compared with a 36.7-percent decrease a month ago, according to National Bureau of Statistics data released Wednesday.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.07 percent to close at 2,818.4 points Wednesday.

>