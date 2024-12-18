Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.62 percent to 3,382.21 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.44 percent higher at 10,584.27 points.

