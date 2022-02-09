UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday 9th Feb, 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday 9th Feb, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.79 percent, at 3,479.95 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.55 percent higher at 13,531.31 points.

>