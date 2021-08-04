UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday On 4th Aug, 2021

Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.85 percent, at 3,477.22 points

Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.85 percent, at 3,477.22 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.72 percent higher at 14,990.11 points.

