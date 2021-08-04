Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday On 4th Aug, 2021
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:06 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.85 percent, at 3,477.22 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.72 percent higher at 14,990.11 points.