Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Lower Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Chinese shares close lower Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 3.06 percent to 3,267.19 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.52 percent lower at 10,438.72 points.

The combined turnover of these two indices stood at 1.79 trillion Yuan (about 249 billion U.S.

Dollars), up from 1.66 trillion yuan recorded from the previous trading day.

Shares in the photovoltaic, clinical research organization and securities sectors led the losses, while shares in the internet e-commerce sector rose against the trend.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, fell 3.99 percent to close at 2,175.57 points Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks From Billion

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

23 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

1 hour ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

2 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

4 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

8 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

19 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Business