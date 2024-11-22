Chinese shares close lower Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 3.06 percent to 3,267.19 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.52 percent lower at 10,438.72 points.

The combined turnover of these two indices stood at 1.79 trillion Yuan (about 249 billion U.S.

Dollars), up from 1.66 trillion yuan recorded from the previous trading day.

Shares in the photovoltaic, clinical research organization and securities sectors led the losses, while shares in the internet e-commerce sector rose against the trend.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, fell 3.99 percent to close at 2,175.57 points Friday.