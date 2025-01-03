Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Lower Friday

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Chinese shares close lower Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.57 percent to 3,211.43 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.89 percent lower at 9,897.12 points.

The combined turnover covered by the two indices stood at nearly 1.27 trillion Yuan (about 176.39 billion U.S. Dollars), down 128.

67 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

Shares related to precious metals as well as coal mining and processing were among the biggest gainers, while those in the sectors of communication services and community group purchases suffered major losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.16 percent to close at 2,015.97 points.

