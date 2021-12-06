UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Lower Monday

Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:57 PM

Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.5 percent, at 3,589.31 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.93 percent lower at 14,752.96 points

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.2 trillion Yuan (about 188.38 billion U.S.

Dollars), up from 1.14 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to extraction of petroleum and natural gas, forestry and education led the losses, while those in the sports sector posted strong performance, bucking the downward trend.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.09 percent to close at 3,405.93 points Monday.

