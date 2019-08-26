UrduPoint.com
Chinese Shares Close Lower Monday

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:38 PM

Chinese shares close lower Monday

Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.17 percent, at 2,863.57 points

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.17 percent, at 2,863.57 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.98 percent lower at 9,270.39 points.

The combined turnover of stocks in the two indices stood at 461.1 billion Yuan (about 65.3 billion U.S. Dollars), shrinking from 469.6 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 1,089 to 356 on the Shanghai bourse and 1,547 to 538 in Shenzhen.

Pharmaceutical, automobile and agricultural industries were the biggest winners. Hengkang Medical Group increased by 10.18 percent while Zhejiang Medicine surged by 7.28%.

Shares related to free trade zones, insurance and telecommunications were among the biggest losers. Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Group declined by 2.23 percent to 17.96 yuan.

