UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Shares Close Lower On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:02 PM

Chinese shares close lower on Friday

Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.42 percent to 3,397.36 points

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.42 percent to 3,397.36 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.29 percent lower at 14,473.21 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 1.34 trillion Yuan (about 207 billion U.S.

Dollars), up from 1.25 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to energy storage and the photovoltaic industry led the gains, while those in the sectors of Baijiu (a type of Chinese liquor), brokerage and healthcare suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, fell 0.56 percent to close at 3,440.18 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 8,562 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

32 seconds ago

Moscow Mayor Cancels Mandatory Gloves in Public Pl ..

34 seconds ago

Japan's Crown Prince to Attend Tokyo 2020 Olympics ..

36 seconds ago

Lockdown to be imposed from July 31: CM Murad Al

39 seconds ago

Australian state authorities warn against proteste ..

4 minutes ago

Four killed in separate incidents

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.