Chinese shares close lower on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.42 percent to 3,397.36 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.29 percent lower at 14,473.21 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 1.34 trillion Yuan (about 207 billion U.S.

Dollars), up from 1.25 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to energy storage and the photovoltaic industry led the gains, while those in the sectors of Baijiu (a type of Chinese liquor), brokerage and healthcare suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, fell 0.56 percent to close at 3,440.18 points.