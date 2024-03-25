Chinese shares close lower on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.71 percent to 3,026.31 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.49 percent lower at 9,422.61 points.

More than 4,100 stocks experienced declines, and the combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices exceeded 1 trillion Yuan (about 140.8 billion U.S. Dollars) for the third consecutive trading day.

Stocks related to media and memory chip sectors led the declines, while oil and quantum technology industries saw broad gains.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.91 percent to close at 1,833.44 points.