Chinese Shares Close Lower On Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.71 percent to 3,026.31 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.49 percent lower at 9,422.61 points.
More than 4,100 stocks experienced declines, and the combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices exceeded 1 trillion Yuan (about 140.8 billion U.S. Dollars) for the third consecutive trading day.
Stocks related to media and memory chip sectors led the declines, while oil and quantum technology industries saw broad gains.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.91 percent to close at 1,833.44 points.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Iron ore futures close higher20 minutes ago
-
SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer30 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 373 points2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
6 Pakistani companies participated in Game Developers Conference4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs. 228,200 per tola4 hours ago
-
MoITT introduces standardized quality test to ensure job opportunities for graduates5 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.0996 against USD Monday6 hours ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 1200 billion targets in fresh bond6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 20248 hours ago