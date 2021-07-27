UrduPoint.com
Chinese Shares Close Lower On Tuesday

Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:05 PM

Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 2.49 percent to 3,381.18 points

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 2.49 percent to 3,381.18 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.67 percent lower at 14,093.64 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 1.53 trillion Yuan (about 236.35 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1.42 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to the lithium battery sector led the losses, and those of liquor makers also fell.

Bucking the downward trend, shares in the semiconductor, chip and integrated circuit sectors saw gains. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, China's top home-grown chipmaker, saw its share prices rise 12.59 percent to 64.4 yuan.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, fell 4.11 percent to close at 3,232.84 points.

