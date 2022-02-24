Chinese shares close lower Thursday

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.7 percent, at 3,429.96 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.2 percent lower at 13,252.24 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 1.

36 trillion Yuan (215.28 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1.04 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to oil and gas mining and precious metals led the gains, while those related to digital Currency led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.11 percent to close at 2,783.9 points

