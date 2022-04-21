Chinese shares close lower Thursday

Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 2.26 percent, at 3,079.81 points

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 2.26 percent, at 3,079.81 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.7 percent lower at 11,084.28 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 856.36 billion Yuan (about 133.

6 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 820.7 billion yuan the previous trading day.

Losers outnumbered gainers on the two bourses, with shares in the tourism, hotel, agricultural, real estate and photovoltaic industries leading the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.17 percent to close at 2,312.46 points.