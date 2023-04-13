UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Lower Thursday

Published April 13, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.27 percent to 3,318.36 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.21 percent lower at 11,739.84 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

133 trillion Yuan (about 165 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1.125 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares in the tourism and media sectors led the gains, while those related to the electronic information and furniture sectors suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.97 percent to close at 2,405.76 points Thursday.

