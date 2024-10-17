Chinese Shares Close Lower Thursday
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.05 percent to 3,169.38 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.74 percent lower at 9,891.76 points.
The combined turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses reached 1.
49 trillion Yuan (about 209.4 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1.38 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.
Stocks related to data security led the gains, while those in the real estate sector suffered major losses.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.32 percent to close at 2,033.48 points on Thursday.
