Chinese Shares Close Lower Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.43 percent to 3,295.7 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.26 percent lower at 10,432.54 points.

