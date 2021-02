(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.17 percent, at 3,636.36 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.61 percent lower at 15,243.25 points.