Chinese shares close lower Tuesday 14th Dec, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.53 percent, at 3,661.53 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.5 percent lower at 15,136.78 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

14 trillion Yuan (about 179 billion U.S. Dollars), shrinking from 1.27 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares in sectors of digital Currency and food security outperformed the market, while shares in the automobile sector led the downward trend.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.05 percent to close at 3,495.06 points Tuesday.