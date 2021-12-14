UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Lower Tuesday 14th Dec, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:54 PM

Chinese shares close lower Tuesday 14th Dec, 2021

Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.53 percent, at 3,661.53 points

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.53 percent, at 3,661.53 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.5 percent lower at 15,136.78 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

14 trillion Yuan (about 179 billion U.S. Dollars), shrinking from 1.27 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares in sectors of digital Currency and food security outperformed the market, while shares in the automobile sector led the downward trend.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.05 percent to close at 3,495.06 points Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Putin, Xi to Discuss Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, ..

Putin, Xi to Discuss Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, US - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Philippines logs 235 new COVID-19 cases, lowest da ..

Philippines logs 235 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily caseload since May 2020

1 minute ago
 Over 2.62 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.62 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

3 minutes ago
 National Front pays rich tributes to martyrs of Ra ..

National Front pays rich tributes to martyrs of Rangreth, others

3 minutes ago
 India reports 8 more cases of Omicron, tally rises ..

India reports 8 more cases of Omicron, tally rises to 49

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Considers Draft Resolution on Climate Veto ..

Kremlin Considers Draft Resolution on Climate Vetoed by Russia in UNSC Unaccepta ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.