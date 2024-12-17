Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.73 percent to 3,361.49 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.35 percent lower at 10,537.43 points.

The combined turnover covered by the two indices stood at 1.5 trillion Yuan (about 208.

6 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1.7 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.

Shares in industries related to football and liquor led the gains, while those related to cinema and education saw significant declines.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.02 percent to close at 2,201.18 points Tuesday.