Chinese Shares Close Lower Wednesday

Wed 29th September 2021

Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

Chinese stocks saw a slide on Wednesday, with steel companies and oil refiners leading the decline

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks saw a slide on Wednesday, with steel companies and oil refiners leading the decline.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.83 percent to 3,536.29 points while the Shenzhen Component Index dropped 1.64 percent to 14,079.02 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

08 trillion Yuan (about 167 billion U.S. Dollars), exceeding the 1-trillion-yuan threshold for the 49th consecutive day.

Stocks related to coal, steel, oil extraction and paper making sank across the board, while those related to banks and animal farming posted strong performance, bucking the downward trend.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.13 percent to close at 3,175.15 points Wednesday.

