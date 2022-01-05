UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Lower Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 02:49 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.02 percent, at 3,595.18 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.8 percent lower at 14,525.76 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at about 1.31 trillion Yuan (about 205 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1.

27 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Firms in the fields of lithium batteries, military industry and traditional Chinese medicine suffered heavy losses, while metaverse-related stocks continued their growth momentum on Wednesday, bucking the overall downward trend.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, plunged 2.73 percent to close at 3,161.51 points Wednesday.

