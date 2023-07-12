Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Lower Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.78 percent to 3,196.13 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.99 percent lower at 10,919.26 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 911.9 billion Yuan (about 127.

07 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 773.7 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to agriculture and charging piles led the gains, while those in the ChatGPT and cloud computing sectors suffered some of the biggest losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.9 percent to close at 2,196.85 points Wednesday.

