Chinese Shares Close Lower Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.26 percent to 3,223.03 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.47 percent lower at 10,968.98 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 789.7 billion Yuan (about 110.

77 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 942.6 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to real estate development and new urbanization led the gains, while those in the retarder and media sectors suffered the biggest losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.08 percent to close at 2,191.17 points on Wednesday.

